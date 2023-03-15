 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boy from Ethel released from hospital after mother, sisters drown in Louisiana

  • Updated
  • 0
water, waves, ocean, river

Credit: Pixabay. License Link.

CAMERON PARISH, La. (WTVA) - The 9-year-old boy whose mother and two sisters drowned in Louisiana has been released from the hospital, BreezyNews.com reported.

The drowning happened Sunday afternoon in Cameron Parish.

The mother, 28-year-old Samantha Alexander, and her 7 and 8-year-old daughters died.

A neighbor found the family’s 3-year-old son walking on the beach. The family is from Ethel, Mississippi.

RelatedMother, two daughters from Ethel drown in Louisiana

The sheriff described Sunday’s surf as rough.

According to the report, the sheriff believes the three older children may have gone swimming and the mother realized they were in trouble and went out to get them.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you