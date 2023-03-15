Boy from Ethel released from hospital after mother, sisters drown in Louisiana

CAMERON PARISH, La. (WTVA) - The 9-year-old boy whose mother and two sisters drowned in Louisiana has been released from the hospital, BreezyNews.com reported.
The drowning happened Sunday afternoon in Cameron Parish.
The mother, 28-year-old Samantha Alexander, and her 7 and 8-year-old daughters died.
A neighbor found the family’s 3-year-old son walking on the beach. The family is from Ethel, Mississippi.
The sheriff described Sunday’s surf as rough.
According to the report, the sheriff believes the three older children may have gone swimming and the mother realized they were in trouble and went out to get them.