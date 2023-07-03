Booneville receives the Outstanding Reuse Project award

BOONEVILLE, Miss (WTVA) - The Mississippi Main Street Association recognized Booneville Main Street Director Lori Tucker for her outstanding efforts.
Tucker received the Outstanding Reuse Project award for Small Business Start-Up and Recruitment. The award falls under the Economic Vitality Awards and Ashlee Martin who is the owner of Heartbeat Downtown says how happy the city is for her.
"We are thrilled. We are so proud of Mrs. Tucker and all that she has done for Booneville. Booneville has a long-time history of success and I feel like Mrs. Tucker and our city officials have just taken that to the next level by helping secure investors and funding for our businesses," says Martin.
Martin says Tucker has done so much to revitalize downtown Booneville. Tucker upgraded allies that were an eye sore by having local artists paint murals.
Locally owned businesses are very essential to any small town and for this one Mrs. Tucker and the rest of city leader are as well.
"It's so great to have someone like Mrs. Tucker whose constantly encouraging people to shop local and to invest in small business because small businesses are the one investing in our kids and our communities, and our schools," says Martin.