Booneville Police continue to seek answers after fetus was found in sewer system

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Police continue to investigate the discovery of a human fetus that was found Wednesday in the Booneville sewer system.
The fetus was found in a lift system at the water treatment plant. WTVA was told Wednesday afternoon the fetus was found in a small lake off Veterans Drive but police clarified it was found at the plant.
Workers found the fetus in the water while conducting a routine check at approximately 7:30 a.m.
Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey described the size of the fetus.
“You probably couldn't hold it with one hand but you could hold it with both your hands,” he said. “But it is probably big enough you couldn't hold it in one hand.”
The coroner’s office is transporting the fetus to Jackson for DNA testing.
“We hope that maybe someone will come forward that can enlighten us on all this,” Ramey said. “It's really a bad situation. But, the main thing is we are trying to determine who this fetus belongs to.”
Police are still trying to determine how the fetus made its way through the sewer system.
Ramey said it's too early to discuss possible criminal charges.