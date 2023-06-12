Booneville not releasing body camera footage at this time

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The City of Booneville denied WTVA’s request for body camera footage in the wake of the suspension of three police officers.

Their suspension is related to an encounter with a homeless man named Johnnie Lee Lambert.

Lambert was booked into the Prentiss County jail on June 3 on several misdemeanor charges: resisting arrest; having improper equipment, which is a traffic offense; simple assault; and failure to comply with law enforcement.

Related - Three police officers suspended in Booneville

At this time, the city has refused to release any more details about what happened. The city has also refused to identify the suspended officers.

As a result, WTVA submitted a Freedom of Information Act request on Friday, June 9. City attorney Daniel Tucker denied the request on Monday, June 12.

He cited Miss. Code 25-61-12, which exempts the city from releasing the body camera footage pending an internal investigation.

WTVA will request the footage again when the city investigation is complete.