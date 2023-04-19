Booneville man faces child sex crimes

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — A man faces child sex crimes in Prentiss County.
Authorities arrested and charged William Stacy, 29, of Booneville, with one count of sexual battery and one count of child molestation.
He was booked into the Prentiss County jail on April 12.
The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department did not provide any more details about the alleged crime.
Investigators will charge him as a habitual offender because of prior convictions for felony fleeing and sale of methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s department.