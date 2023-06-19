Body shops will be busy thanks to baseball-size hail

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Body shops will be busy for some time thanks to last week’s hail storms.
Jay Burchfield, the owner of Burchfield's Body Shop, said his computer has been blowing up with assignments from insurance companies.
WTVA reporter Avery Hilliard visited the body shop Monday morning where she saw three vehicles with hail damage.
One vehicle’s front window was busted. Another had dents scattered across its hood.
Columbus and nearby Hamilton and Caledonia saw baseball-size hail on Friday.
As of Monday morning, the body shop had already received 10 to 12 cars for dent repair.
Some dents can be removed by pushing the dented metal back into place. Burchfield said repairs like this can sometimes be completed the same day.
On the other hand, some panels may have to be replaced and repainted. He said these types of repairs take longer to complete.