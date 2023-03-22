Body of missing Oxford man found in Yalobusha County

OXFORD, Miss (WTVA) — The body of a missing Oxford man was found Wednesday afternoon in Yalobusha County.
Yalobusha County Coroner Ronnie Stark said a passerby saw Curtis Vaughn’s body Wednesday afternoon on the side of County Road 214, near the airport in Water Valley, and called 911.
The coroner said the body showed signs of trauma.
He estimated Vaughn, 32, died sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. An autopsy will be performed.
Vaughn had not been heard from since 11 p.m. on Monday.
Anyone with information can call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at 662-234-6421 or the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department at 662-473-2722.