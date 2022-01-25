 Skip to main content
Body of missing New Albany man found

  • Updated
  • 0
David McGill Jr.

David McGill Jr., Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - The body of David McGill Jr. was found Monday afternoon near a county road in Myrtle.

A missing person report was filed Sunday afternoon and his body was found around 6:30 the following day.

According to Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards, McGill had medical issues and left his medicine at home.

Because of that, he fit the criteria for a silver alert, which the state issued Monday morning.

Investigators didn’t see any foul play. They found his wallet, keys and phone, the sheriff added.

Nothing pointed to any kind of robbery.

Several hours before his discovery, his vehicle was found along County Road 14.

He was found less than a quarter of a mile away from the vehicle.

“I’m glad it wrapped up pretty quickly,” the sheriff said on Tuesday. “The family didn’t have to go through days or weeks of wondering.”

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Previous Article - Vehicle found during search for missing New Albany man

Updated at 2:36 p.m. with more information from the sheriff.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Reporter

Aundrea is from Corinth, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Corinth High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin where she played basketball.

