Body of missing man found in Marshall County

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) — The body of a man reported missing in Pontotoc has been found in Marshall County.
Authorities found the body of Brian Dowdy at approximately 10:30 Thursday morning, Maj. Kelly McMillian of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department said.
Dowdy was found a half mile from where his pickup truck was found last week. Authorities found the truck at the intersection of Wilkins Chapel Road and Laws Hill Road.
The cause of death has not been announced.
Someone last saw Dowdy on May 11 in Pontotoc. Authorities believed he was traveling to Texas to return to work.