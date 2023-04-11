 Skip to main content
Becker volunteers barbecue for tornado victims

  • Updated
Members of Becker Baptist Church grilling for tornado recovery crews in Amory, MS. Photo Date: April 11, 2023.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Some local church members are practicing what they preach by feeding those affected by the recent storms.

Members of Becker Baptist Church, which is a few miles south of Amory, didn’t waste any time cooking.

They fired up their grills and served more than 400 meals to first responders, search and rescue volunteers and anyone who came by.

Church member Keith Shields said it is just one of those things he and his volunteers love doing.

Shields said the response from several organizations has been incredible and he stressed none of it would be possible without the help of volunteers.

