Baptist Memorial promotes new CEOs at its hospitals in north Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Baptist Memorial Health Care has promoted or appointed new CEOs at its hospitals in Columbus, New Albany, Booneville and Oxford, among others.
Rob Coleman has been named the new CEO of Baptist’s hospital in Columbus. He’s held the same position at Baptist’s hospitals in Kosciusko and Yazoo City.
He replaces Paul Cade who has been named the new CEO of Baptist’s flagship hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Brian Welton has been named the new CEO of the hospital in Oxford.
Ann Bishop has been named the new CEO of Baptist’s hospitals in New Albany and Booneville.
Baptist also announced changes at its other locations.
According to Baptist, it made these changes as the result of the retirements of its Vice President of Metro Operations Randy King and Baptist North Mississippi [Oxford] CEO Bill Henning.