Baptist Memorial promotes new CEOs at its hospitals in north Mississippi

  • Updated
Baptist to require vaccine for all employees by November

Baptist Memorial Health Care

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Baptist Memorial Health Care has promoted or appointed new CEOs at its hospitals in Columbus, New Albany, Booneville and Oxford, among others.

Rob Coleman has been named the new CEO of Baptist’s hospital in Columbus. He’s held the same position at Baptist’s hospitals in Kosciusko and Yazoo City.

Rob Coleman

Rob Coleman, Source: Baptist Memorial Health Care.

He replaces Paul Cade who has been named the new CEO of Baptist’s flagship hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Brian Welton has been named the new CEO of the hospital in Oxford.

Brian Welton

Brian Welton, Source: Baptist Memorial Health Care.

Ann Bishop has been named the new CEO of Baptist’s hospitals in New Albany and Booneville.

Ann Bishop

Ann Bishop, Source: Baptist Memorial Health Care.

Baptist also announced changes at its other locations.

According to Baptist, it made these changes as the result of the retirements of its Vice President of Metro Operations Randy King and Baptist North Mississippi [Oxford] CEO Bill Henning.

