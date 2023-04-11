Bank vault fell on and injured contractor in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — A bank vault fell on top of a contractor Monday in Starkville.
The accident happened at the Cadence Bank on Highway 12 shortly after noon.
Grant McCarter of the Starkville Fire Department said employees managed to use a hydraulic palette to lift the vault off the man.
Someone also put the man’s leg in a tourniquet, McCarter added.
The man suffered extensive injuries to his lower body and medics flew the victim to the hospital in Tupelo.
McCarter described the vault as being 5 or 6 feet tall and weighing 800 to 1,000 pounds.