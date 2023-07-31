Back to School Spotlight: Amory High School continues to rebuild after tornado

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Amory students will return to their classrooms this week for the start of the new school year.
The spring semester was hard for many students, especially the ones at Amory High School, after an EF-3 tornado damaged part of the building in March.
The damage only kept students away for a short period.
Some cleanup remains. High school principal Leigh Stanford said that is one of several challenges.
"Structurally, obviously we're going to have to have a new roof system in the high school, new gym floor system — our auditorium is closed, our gym is closed, we have no athletic facilities. So the rebuild of all that [is] going to be taking place starting throughout this year."
Classes begin Friday, Aug. 4.