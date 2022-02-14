 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...
AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI...

* WIND...Southerly winds near 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY...minimum relative humidity near 25 percent.

* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

B.F. Ford Project on display at Union County Heritage Museum

  • Updated
  • 0
B.F. Ford exhibit at the Union County Heritage Museum

B.F. Ford exhibit at the Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany, Mississippi. Photo Date: Feb. 14, 2022.

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - The B.F. Ford Project is on display at the Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany.

Benjamin Franklin Ford came to New Albany in 1921. He was hired to teach and administer the Union County Training School Vocational Agricultural School.

He found a poorly equipped school with five teachers.

B.F. Ford exhibit at the Union County Heritage Museum

B.F. Ford exhibit at the Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany, Mississippi. Photo Date: Feb. 14, 2022.

"B.F. Ford was all about helping people help themselves,” museum director Jill Smith said. “His time at the school started in 1921 and ended in 1950 when he died. He just did remarkable things for African American education."

The exhibition will be on display until March 22.

Video coming soon.

Tags

Recommended for you