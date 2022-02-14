B.F. Ford Project on display at Union County Heritage Museum

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - The B.F. Ford Project is on display at the Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany.
Benjamin Franklin Ford came to New Albany in 1921. He was hired to teach and administer the Union County Training School Vocational Agricultural School.
He found a poorly equipped school with five teachers.
"B.F. Ford was all about helping people help themselves,” museum director Jill Smith said. “His time at the school started in 1921 and ended in 1950 when he died. He just did remarkable things for African American education."
The exhibition will be on display until March 22.
