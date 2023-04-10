 Skip to main content
ATVs not allowed on public streets, West Point Police reminds public

ATV at Adventure ATV in West Point, MS

All-terrain-vehicle (ATV) at Adventure ATV in West Point, MS. Photo Date: April 10, 2023.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — It’s illegal for ATVs to be on public streets in West Point, the city’s police department reminds ATV owners.

Police Chief Avery Cook said his department is receiving more reports of ATVs being operated on public roads.

It’s a safety issue, he said. If an ATV pulls into traffic, a car or truck could collide with it, seriously injuring the ATV driver and any passengers.

ATV at Adventure ATV in West Point, MS

All-terrain-vehicle (ATV) at Adventure ATV in West Point, MS. Photo Date: April 10, 2023.

“It is illegal; it is an off-road use-vehicle only,” Keith Hindman of Adventure ATV said. “Even riding with a helmet down the road, it’s illegal.”

The police chief said there have been reports of ATV riders trying to outrun police officers and crashing as a result.

