Attorney General: Vardaman man receives 40-year sentence

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Vardaman will serve 40 years in prison.
Melvin Cardwell received the sentence on Friday, Jan. 21 in Calhoun County Circuit Court, announced Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
He’ll also serve 10 years of post-release supervision.
Cardwell was charged with two counts of possession of child exploitation material, 16 counts of production of child exploitation material and three counts of sexual battery committed over a period of at least three and a half years.
Investigators uncovered more than 775 images and videos of child sexual abuse, Fitch announced.