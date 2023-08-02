As school begins, motorists reminded to watch out for students crossing roads

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) — With students returning to their classrooms, drivers are reminded to watch out for children crossing the road.
Aberdeen Elementary School sits along Commerce Street, which is one of the busiest roads in Aberdeen.
Teachers and students often cross the road going to and from the school.
The school uses resource officers to ensure everyone’s safety.
But it's a two-way street, literally and figuratively. It's just as important, if not more so, to remind drivers to slow down.
"It's pretty good to know when each school is dismissed,” principal Dr. Natasha Cheeks said. “So when you're driving, you can be more cautious. So please just make sure that you're looking, making sure that you're paying attention and that you're slowing down for when those students cross the road."
Of course, this goes for all school districts and all motorists.