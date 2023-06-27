Arrest made in New Albany following chase

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — One person was arrested following a chase that ended Tuesday afternoon in New Albany.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Byran McGee said a trooper tried to stop a speeding vehicle on Interstate 22 in Itawamba County near the Alabama border.
The chase traveled west and ultimately ended near the hospital in New Albany before 2:00.
New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson said his officers joined the chase when it entered the city.
He said the suspect tried to avoid a spike strip but hit another vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle flipped several times and then caught fire.
Robertson said the suspect tried to run away but was arrested. The individual’s name has not been announced.