Arrest made for November shooting in Columbus

  • Updated
Michael Anthony Jordan

Michael Anthony Jordan, Source: Columbus Police Department.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An Alabama man is in custody in connection to a late-November shooting in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, 25-year-old Michael Jordan of Aliceville surrendered himself to police on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

He faces two counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Nov. 27, 2021, on Bluecutt Road near the Columbus Post Office.

The victim had just left the YoBar and was driving toward Military Road when a second vehicle drove up next to the victim’s car and opened fire.

At least 10 bullets struck the victim’s car; and the victim, also from Aliceville, underwent surgery.

