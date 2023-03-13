Arrest made following weekend chase in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Police arrested a man following a chase Friday evening, March 10.
According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle for traffic and equipment violations near Crosstown at approximately 8:00.
The driver sped off and officers chased after him south into Verona.
Officers later arrested the driver Mydreaus Watkins, 28, of Tupelo, and charged him with felony fleeing.
According to Tupelo Police, several warrants were active for Watkins at the time of his arrest.