Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Arrest made following weekend chase in Tupelo

  Updated
  • 0
Mydreaus Watkins

Mydreaus Watkins, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Police arrested a man following a chase Friday evening, March 10.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle for traffic and equipment violations near Crosstown at approximately 8:00.

The driver sped off and officers chased after him south into Verona.

Officers later arrested the driver Mydreaus Watkins, 28, of Tupelo, and charged him with felony fleeing.

According to Tupelo Police, several warrants were active for Watkins at the time of his arrest.

Recommended for you