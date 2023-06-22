 Skip to main content
Arrest made following fatal shooting in Louisville

  • Updated
An arrest has been made following a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon in Louisville.

Nekendrick Nicholson, 20, is a suspect in the shooting death of Tyrekes Smith, 23, according to Louisville Police.

Nekendrick Nicholson

Nekendrick Nicholson, Source: Louisville Police Department.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:30 near the 200 block of South Jones Avenue.

Officers found the victim in a nearby yard south of Foster Street, according to Louisville Police. He died at the local hospital.

Tyrekes Smith

Tyrekes Smith, Source: Louisville Police Department.

Officers found Nicholson at an apartment at the intersection of John C. Stennis Drive and South Columbus Avenue.

Louisville Police Investigator Mike Perkins said it appears an argument broke out between the two men followed by gunfire.

