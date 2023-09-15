Arrest made after purse and checks stolen in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A Tupelo man is accused of breaking into a car and using the victim's checks.
Tupelo Police identified the suspect as Ryan McClendon, 32.
The victim reported the burglary on July 10 from South Gloster Street.
The victim reported a stolen purse. The victim’s checks were used the same day, according to police.
When investigators eventually charged him with auto burglary and false pretense, they found him already booked in the Lee County jail.
He remains behind bars on a previous armed robbery charge, according to police.