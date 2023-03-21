Army veteran and double-amputee receives special surprise in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A disabled Army veteran and double-amputee received a miracle after a Facebook post.
Randle McKinstry’s car broke down nearly six months ago, leaving him without transportation.
"I live in an apartment, so it was like the walls were just caving in on me,” he said. “Being in a place, I couldn't go anywhere, couldn't do anything, couldn't get to the gym and workout. I had missed a lot of appointments. It was just a feeling that nobody wants to experience."
John Rice visited his friend and decided to take action.
Rice raffled an electric bike on Facebook to raise money for his friend, not knowing he would receive a special call from a mechanic offering to repair McKinstry’s vehicle for free.
"I just hated seeing him stranded in his home not being able to get out and get to the gym and grocery store and things like that,” A+ Auto owner Aubrey Clark said. “That's what we do is install motors and mechanical work, so I wanted to help."
Mechanics successfully repaired his vehicle.
"God is good and he's good all the time and to know good people like John Rice and Mr. Aubrey,” McKinstry said. “The community came together and did what he had to do and made it happen.”