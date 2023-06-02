Anyone with information about Lee County homicide asked to come forward

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Anyone with information about the death of a man in Lee County is asked to come forward.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson made the plea in a social media video Thursday. Open this link to watch the video.
He’s referring to the death of Randy Price, 70. Deputies found his body Sunday morning, May 28 at his home on County Road 1303 east of Guntown.
He had been shot. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
Investigators have spent the week working to gather as much information as possible, Johnson said.
He said this is believed to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 662-432-2623.