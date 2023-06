AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — A busy underpass in Amory will be closed a few days for repairs.

The underpass is on Highway 278, between Highway 25 and Main Street.

It’ll be closed on Monday, June 26 at 7 a.m., according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

It’s expected to reopen on Thursday, June 29 shortly after 5 p.m.

Crews will make repairs to the roadway.

The same underpass was temporarily closed in January for renovations to the substructure.