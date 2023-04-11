Amory students return to classes two weeks after devastating tornado

The tornado did not kill anyone in Amory but a father and daughter died in nearby Wren.
"We're not able to run our buses just yet,” West Amory Elementary Principal Letricia French said. "So that's a huge difference with our car lots in the mornings and afternoons so trying to manage that. So the parents don't have an unusually long wait."
The students are the top priority.
"Want to make sure they are happy, that they feel safe here, that they're able to voice any concerns, that they have or if they just want to tell their story,” French said.
Librarian Tiffany Herndon said “panther pride” has carried everyone through this hard time.
“So many of us were out the past two weeks helping our community, and we got to see some of the students' faces and them seeing us out there as well, just really makes us feel like we're a family."
Tornado damage to Piggly Wiggly and shopping center in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.