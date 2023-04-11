 Skip to main content
Amory students return to classes two weeks after devastating tornado

Welcome Back sign at Amory Middle School in Amory, MS

"Welcome Back" sign at Amory Middle School in Amory, MS. Photo Date: April 11, 2023.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Amory students returned to classes for the first time Tuesday after an EF-3 tornado swept through the city almost three weeks ago.

Amory Schools Superintendent Brian Jones said everyone is excited to have students return to campuses.

“We know that there are some [students] that are not here, some that are displaced,” Jones said.

He continued, “So we've got teachers and principals the last couple of weeks trying to reach out and see where they [students and parents] are, seeing what we can do and giving them some options.”

The March 24 storm damaged part of Amory High School and damaged more than a thousand homes and businesses.

VideoSurveillance footage shows tornado tearing through Amory High School

The tornado did not kill anyone in Amory but a father and daughter died in nearby Wren.

"We're not able to run our buses just yet,” West Amory Elementary Principal Letricia French said. "So that's a huge difference with our car lots in the mornings and afternoons so trying to manage that. So the parents don't have an unusually long wait."

The students are the top priority.

"Want to make sure they are happy, that they feel safe here, that they're able to voice any concerns, that they have or if they just want to tell their story,” French said.

Librarian Tiffany Herndon said “panther pride” has carried everyone through this hard time.

“So many of us were out the past two weeks helping our community, and we got to see some of the students' faces and them seeing us out there as well, just really makes us feel like we're a family."

PHOTO GALLERY: Tornado damage in Amory, MS

