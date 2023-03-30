Amory mayor provides update on tornado recovery and debris removal

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Amory Mayor Corey Glenn held a news conference Thursday morning during which he briefed citizens on the current status of power, water and more.
The mayor said approximately 4,000 homes were without power immediately after the tornado. Approximately 454 homes are still without power.
He also said eight to 10 other cities and co-ops have provided aid since Friday.
The city has contracted a company called Looks Great Services to pick up debris from around the city.
The mayor reminds citizens to properly separate their debris for pickup or risk the debris not being removed. He expects pickups to begin late Thursday or Friday.
The city is also bringing in commercial dumpsters for citizens to dispose of items like spoiled food.
Dumpsters will be placed at McAlpine Lake, East Amory Community Center, Carlos Moore Field, Pea Patch Park, the city baseball fields and near Waterway Drive.
