...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Amory mayor provides update on tornado recovery and debris removal

  • Updated
  • 0
Tornado damage in Amory, MS

Tornado damage in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 29, 2023.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Amory Mayor Corey Glenn held a news conference Thursday morning during which he briefed citizens on the current status of power, water and more.

The mayor said approximately 4,000 homes were without power immediately after the tornado. Approximately 454 homes are still without power.

He also said eight to 10 other cities and co-ops have provided aid since Friday.

The city has contracted a company called Looks Great Services to pick up debris from around the city.

The mayor reminds citizens to properly separate their debris for pickup or risk the debris not being removed. He expects pickups to begin late Thursday or Friday.

Debris removal guidelines for Amory, MS

Amory citizens are to follow these rules in preparation for debris removal. Source: City of Amory.

The city is also bringing in commercial dumpsters for citizens to dispose of items like spoiled food.

Dumpsters will be placed at McAlpine Lake, East Amory Community Center, Carlos Moore Field, Pea Patch Park, the city baseball fields and near Waterway Drive.

App users, open this link to watch the news conference.

For more information about tornado recovery in Amory, open this link.

