Amory Marine Sales working to bounce back after devastating tornado

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — A longtime business in Amory is trying to bounce back after an EF-3 tornado destroyed its existing building.
The late-March tornado left the owner of Amory Marine Sales asking tough questions.
“I didn’t know what to think,” owner Herbert Langford said. “What are we going to do? What are we going to do now? How are we going to keep going?”
The business, which sells ATVs, motorcycles, boats and more, has been in business since the 1960s.
Langford had to abandon his longtime store on Highland Drive and move a few miles down the road to a building next to Mt. Zion Road toward Smithville.
The company once used the building during the 1980s for boat rentals. Since then the company rented out the property.
Langford said he’s thankful the place opened up just months before the storm hit. He said a daycare just recently moved out.
Having two locations has its difficulties. His staff are having to go back and forth from the old location to the new location.
The tornado damaged thousands of homes and completely left many families homeless.
“I was thinking about it,” Langford said. “Well, that’s our business. These people, their homes are messed up and that’s worse than a business.”
He said the store is waiting on insurance adjusters to determine the future of Amory Marine Sales.
The business will operate out of its new location in the meantime.