Amory man receives 18-year sentence for drug distribution scheme

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — An Amory man will spend 18 years behind bars for drug distribution.
Michael Wright, 40, received the sentence on Monday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in February.
According to court records, Wright received more than two pounds of meth in the mail that he intended to distribute.
The judge also sentenced him to five years of post-release supervision.