Amory High School using temporary facilities to house sports

  • Updated
Temporary football facility at Amory High School

Temporary football facility at Amory High School in Amory, MS. Photo Date: Aug. 15, 2023.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Amory High School has found temporary locations to house some of its sports teams in the wake of a devastating tornado.

The March storm destroyed almost all of the school’s athletic facilities, including its football stadium and fieldhouse.

Tornado damage to Amory High School's football stadium

Tornado damage at Amory High School football field. Photo Date: March 25, 2023. Home side shown.

The school is currently using modular buildings to serve as its temporary fieldhouse.

Modular buildings at Amory High School

Modular buildings at Amory High School in Amory, MS. Photo Date: Aug. 15, 2023.
Temporary football locker room at Amory High School

Temporary football locker room at Amory High School in Amory, MS. Photo Date: Aug. 15, 2023.

A big tent is being erected to serve as a weight room, laundry room and indoor practice space for football, cheerleading and dance.

Director of Athletics Chad Williams said the buildings should be completed this week.

Construction on a new football stadium has yet to begin, so Amory’s football team will play its home games this season at Tupelo High School.

