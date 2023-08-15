Amory High School using temporary facilities to house sports

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Amory High School has found temporary locations to house some of its sports teams in the wake of a devastating tornado.
The March storm destroyed almost all of the school’s athletic facilities, including its football stadium and fieldhouse.
The school is currently using modular buildings to serve as its temporary fieldhouse.
A big tent is being erected to serve as a weight room, laundry room and indoor practice space for football, cheerleading and dance.
Director of Athletics Chad Williams said the buildings should be completed this week.
Construction on a new football stadium has yet to begin, so Amory’s football team will play its home games this season at Tupelo High School.