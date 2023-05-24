Amory graduates two months after tornado damaged high school

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Amory High School’s class of 2023 will get to share the best of memories, while also being remembered as a class that went through life-changing events.
They were freshmen when COVID-19 paused everything and each year felt like adjusting to a new normal.
Then during their last semester of high school, disaster struck when an EF-3 tornado damaged their school and destroyed their football stadium.
Amory High School usually holds its graduation ceremonies on its football field, but the storm forced the move to nearby Itawamba Community College.
"It’s just been such an exceptional day to know we’re blessed enough to still be here, to walk at our graduation, to still have our graduation, even through everything that we’ve been through,” valedictorian Parker Ford said.
Graduate Ada Colburn said, “To be honest, I think the wreckage is kind of sad to look at. And I feel sad that I'm having to leave. And people are going to be taking care of it. Things will get better as we come back over the holidays and whatnot. But it's good that we have the chance to graduate in a good building."
In fitting fashion, salutatorian Dayton Eubank ended his speech with “Carpe Diem,” which means “Seize the Day” in Latin.