Amory almost a month away from Depot Music Festival

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Amory is almost a month out from its first Depot Music Festival.
The festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23 beginning at 10 a.m. at Frisco Park.
A March tornado forced the city to cancel its annual Railroad Festival in April.
The music festival will temporarily fill that void. It’s not replacing the Railroad Festival.
The music festival will feature performances by the Lazy River Band; Belle Franz; Keith and Margie; Revolution Band; The Garrett Oswalt Band; Jumping The Gun; Colors That End In Urple; and The Will O’Barr Band.
The music festival will include a car show and a corn hole tournament. It’ll not include a carnival or craft vendors.
Look for more information and updates on the Amory Railroad Festival Facebook page.