Amory adjusts tornado curfew time and zones

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Amory's Board of Aldermen met Tuesday night for the first time since an EF-3 tornado swept through two weeks ago.
The Board voted to adjust the city-wide curfew that was put in place immediately after the tornado on March 24.
The new curfew time is 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
However, the curfew will only affect the most damaged parts of the city — the northwest section of Amory.
The Board also voted to open Amory City Hall as a storm shelter for the next few months.
This will provide more space as the city looks into building new structures.
“Amory 2.0 is on the horizon,” Mayor Corey Glenn said. “It's time to get in here and pull together, put our arms around each other and rebuild Amory. And that's exactly what we're about to do."
The mayor said workers have so far removed more than 50,000 cubic yards of tree debris. More than 11,000 cubic yards were removed on Monday.
Glenn said the city plans to observe Good Friday, meaning many workers will finally be able to rest after three long weeks.