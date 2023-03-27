 Skip to main content
Almost 1,500 homes damaged in Monroe County

Tornado damage in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.

Tornado damage to home in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Monroe County has reported tornado damage to almost 1,500 homes.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management, the county has reported damage to 1,476 homes, 29 public roads and three utilities.

The numbers could change as more damage reports are submitted.

Open this link to self-report damage with MEMA.

Six other counties have reported damage.

  • Carroll - 24 homes, 3 public roads
  • Humphreys - 55 homes
  • Montgomery - 49 homes, 4 public roads, 1 public office building
  • Grenada - 1 home
  • Prentiss - 1 home
  • Panola - 15 homes, 12 public roads

