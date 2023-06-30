 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
116 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of East and Northeast Arkansas, North
Mississippi, the Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Prolonged heat exposure over multiple days
increases your chance of heat-related illness. Additionally,
little relief from the heat is expected during the overnight
hours as heat index values remain near 90 degrees in some
areas.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Alcorn County men revealed to be father and son

  • Updated
  • 0
Steve Foster and Robert Plaxico

Steve Foster (left) alongside his father Robert Plaxico. Photo Date: June 21, 2023.

Note: This story aired as two parts. Watch the first part in the video above. Watch the second part further down in the article.

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — A DNA test revealed two former Alcorn County coworkers are father and son.

Steve Foster grew up not knowing his real parents.

"At three days old, I was adopted and then later in life I was raised as a single child, and then later on I found my biological mother."

It all began with the help of his wife and mother-in-law.

“They got an address to my biological mother, her residence, and then I sent them a Christmas card,” he said. “Ok? And then next thing I know, I got a Christmas card back."

He eventually received a life-changing call from Clara Gail Beavers Davis.

Foster recalled, "The lady on the line says, 'This is your mother, your biological mother. Do you mind if I stop by to see you?' and it was like, 'I don't mind at all.’"

Clara Gail Beavers Davis

Clara Gail Beavers Davis

So he was able to find his mother but still didn’t know his father.

Davis told her son she’d eventually reveal his father’s name. She believed Foster’s father to be dead, but she never did reveal the name before her own death.

Foster’s cousin Angie Moore spent years constructing a family three.

"And sure enough, she [Moore] comes back with some results,” Foster said. “She says, ‘Well, Robert Plaxico is actually your father and he is still alive.’”

Foster knew the man and knew where he lived. They had first met in the 1980s when they both worked at the hospital in Corinth.

This is part 2 of the story of how the relatives fond out who each other is.

"But as soon as I saw him [Plaxico], I had no doubt,” Moore said. “I didn't even need the DNA test but we did it anyway."

The pair have since been making up for lost time.

"Need to see each other as much as we can. I ain't got much more time here," Plaxico said.

They talk every other night.

"I tell him all the time that I love him," Plaxico said.

Tags

Recommended for you