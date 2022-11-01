Alabama hospital gets grant money

A $1,000,000 grant will help with renovations at a hospital just over the state line in Alabama.
The money comes from the U-S Department of Agriculture as a Rural Development Grant.
The grant will be used to renovate 10 rooms at the Northwest Regional Medical Center in Winfield.
The rooms will be used to isolate long-term COVID patients and other contagious diseases and will feature a specialized heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, and other equipment.
The USDA estimates the grant will benefit about 10-thousand local Marion County residents.