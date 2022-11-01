 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alabama hospital gets grant money

  • Updated
  • 0
USDA: $163K investment to aid development in Sulligent

A $1,000,000 grant will help with renovations at a hospital just over the state line in Alabama.

The money comes from the U-S Department of Agriculture as a Rural Development Grant.

The grant will be used to renovate 10 rooms at the Northwest Regional Medical Center in Winfield.

The rooms will be used to isolate long-term COVID patients and other contagious diseases and will feature a specialized heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, and other equipment.

The USDA estimates the grant will benefit about 10-thousand local Marion County residents

.

Tags

Executive Producer

David is from Macon, Mississippi. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you