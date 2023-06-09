 Skip to main content
AG: Lafayette County officers justified in fatal October shooting

Lafayette County Sheriff's Department, patrol, cruiser vehicle

Lafayette County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi. Photo Date: Oct. 20, 2022.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Officers were justified in shooting and killing a man in Lafayette County in 2022.

That’s what the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday, June 9 upon completing its review into the Oct. 19 officer-involved shooting.

Officers responded to a domestic call that evening at a home near Highway 334.

A woman outside the house claimed her two children had barricaded themselves inside their rooms.

An armed man inside the house allegedly pointed a weapon at the officers who then fired their guns.

The man, later identified as Jason Smith, died from his injuries.

