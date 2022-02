NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) provided more information about a crash that killed two people Monday afternoon in Union County.

MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee says the crash on Highway 370 killed Amber McCann, 28, of Baldwyn, and a male child.

He did not release the child’s name.

Troopers say McCann’s SUV left the road and collided with a tree.