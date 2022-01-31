Aberdeen woman gets life sentence for 2019 murder of husband

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The woman charged with murdering her husband in Aberdeen received a life sentence after pleading guilty on Monday, Jan. 31.
Ellen Huebner pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, District Attorney John Weddle confirmed.
She was arrested for the murder of her husband Steven Huebner, 54, in 2019.
His body was found on March 1, 2019, at their home on Buck Road, which is near the Aberdeen Marina. His body was found in the backyard.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said Steven Huebner died from multiple gunshots.
Steven Huebner worked at the Columbus Air Force Base and his co-workers had reported him missing.