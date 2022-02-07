 Skip to main content
Aberdeen Pilgrimage returning after two-year absence

Sanders Place in Aberdeen

Sanders Place is one of many historic homes in Aberdeen, Mississippi. Photo Date: Feb. 7, 2022.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Dust off the hoop skirts, the Aberdeen Pilgrimage is back again for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The 45th Annual Aberdeen Pilgrimage is set for April 1-2.

This year's pilgrimage tour will take visitors to 10 historic homes.

Sunset Manor in Aberdeen

Sunset Manor is one of many historic homes in Aberdeen, Mississippi.

The Aberdeen Black History Trail is a new addition.

Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Executive Director Tina Robbins says everyone has looked forward to this year's return.

For tickets, call the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau at 662-369-9440.

Follow the Aberdeen Pilgrimage Association on Facebook for future updates.

