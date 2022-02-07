Aberdeen Pilgrimage returning after two-year absence

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Dust off the hoop skirts, the Aberdeen Pilgrimage is back again for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
The 45th Annual Aberdeen Pilgrimage is set for April 1-2.
This year's pilgrimage tour will take visitors to 10 historic homes.
The Aberdeen Black History Trail is a new addition.
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Executive Director Tina Robbins says everyone has looked forward to this year's return.
For tickets, call the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau at 662-369-9440.
Follow the Aberdeen Pilgrimage Association on Facebook for future updates.
Video coming soon.