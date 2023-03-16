4-H program teaches kids ATV safety

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - ATV accidents kill more than 700 people each year, but with proper safety training, many of those deaths can be prevented.
The Mississippi 4-H has been hosting ATV safety training sessions to teach kids how to properly drive all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) like four-wheelers.
They learn how to safely swerve, drive uphill and they learn the importance of safety gear.
"The number one thing you can do is wear a helmet every single time you ride," safety coordinator Brad Staton said.
Staton said the training course is four hours long and is for ages 8 to 18. He hopes courses like these will prevent four-wheeler accidents.
"Right now, Mississippi ranks 15th in deaths on ATVs in the whole nation,” he said. “So we're trying to get that number way down. We want to get way down that list. Maybe we'll be number 50 in ATV deaths in a couple years. That's our ultimate goal right there."
Anyone interested in signing up for the classes should contact a Mississippi State University extension office.