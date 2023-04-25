4-County Electric mourning death of former CEO Joe Cade

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Former 4-County Electric CEO Joe Cade died Monday at the age of 78.
The power company made the announcement Tuesday morning.
He led the company from 2010 to 2018.
“Mr. Joe exemplified the characteristics of a leader and the perfect gentleman,” 4-County CEO Brian Clark said. “He was a wonderful mentor and a true visionary within the cooperative world and at 4-County. More importantly, he was a true friend. We celebrate his life and are thankful to have known him. Our prayers are with his family and all who knew him. I think it’s safe to say that all of us are better people because we knew Joe Cade.”
Open this link to read his obituary.
4-County is one of the largest power providers in north and central Mississippi.
Download the WTVA 9 News app to get the latest news, weather and sports.