26-year-old reported missing in Nettleton

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Nettleton are hoping someone has information about a missing man.
Corey Barnett, 26, was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 3 in Nettleton.
He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and hazel eyes. He also has tattoos on both arms.
According to police, he left in the middle of the night, so a clothing description is not available. Also, he does not have a vehicle.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Nettleton Police Department at 662-963-2605.