21-year-old killed Sunday in Kosciusko

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...
AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI...

* WIND...Southerly winds near 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY...minimum relative humidity near 25 percent.

* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway into the death of a 21-year-old man in Kosciusko.

According to the Kosciusko Police Department, officers responded Sunday, Feb. 13 at 5:18 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 512 Northview Drive.

Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. The man, identified as Diantevious Martez Thompson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Monday morning, no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

