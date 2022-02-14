21-year-old killed Sunday in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway into the death of a 21-year-old man in Kosciusko.

According to the Kosciusko Police Department, officers responded Sunday, Feb. 13 at 5:18 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 512 Northview Drive.

Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. The man, identified as Diantevious Martez Thompson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Monday morning, no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.