Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi...

Town Creek at Tupelo

For the Town Creek...including Tupelo...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.

The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Town Creek at Tupelo.

* WHEN...From this morning to late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Overbank flooding begins near the creek.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 21.8 feet this afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 21.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

2 deaths reported in Monroe County; 3 in Carroll County

  • Updated
  • 0
Exxon station destroyed in Amory, MS

Exxon gas station destroyed in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023. Credit: Marlee Graham.

Open this link to view active power outages in Mississippi.

UPDATE at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 25th: Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley confirmed a second storm-related death in Wren. 

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Tornadoes swept through Mississippi Friday evening.

Damage has been reported in Winona [Montgomery County], Carroll County and Amory [Monroe County].

Storm damage in Amory, MS

Storm damage near the National Guard armory in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023. Credit: Holly Barnes.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley confirmed one storm-related death in Wren.

Carroll County Coroner Mark Stiles reported three deaths.

Amory Police Lt. Detective Andy Long reported damage to houses and businesses.

The picture below shows the National Guard armory in Amory.

Storm damage in Amory, MS

Storm damage at the National Guard Armory in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023. Credit: Holly Barnes.

Long said the damage is primarily north, west and downtown.

Storm damage in Amory, MS on March 24-25, 2023

Storm damage at the Piggly Wiggly store in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.

WTVA reporter Craig Ford found damage north of Vinegar Bend in Amory, including the Piggly Wiggly and the surrounding shopping center.

Storm damage in Amory, MS on March 24, 2023

Main Street in Amory, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 24, 2023.

Winona Mayor Aaron Dees reported major damage to homes on Highways 82, 51 and 407.

He said several homes on Highway 407, from Tom Bibbs Road to Enterprise Drive, have been heavily damaged.

The mayor said crews are working to clear power lines. The public is asked to stay away. He reported no casualties.

Storm damage in Winona, MS

Storm damage in Winona, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Storm damage in Winona, MS

Storm damage in Winona, MS. Photo Date: March 24, 2023.

Montgomery County EMA Director Allan Pratt reported many homes destroyed. He said a church off of Highway 51 south of Winona has been completely destroyed.

