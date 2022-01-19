$100K donated toward Ole Miss band field renovation

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A donation will help Ole Miss renovate its band practice field.
Helen Overstreet, a 1981 alumnus, has committed $100,000 toward the proposed renovation.
She’s also donating $100,000 to the Patterson School of Accountancy.
According to the university, her late husband Mike Overstreet played trumpet as an Ole Miss student.
The Helen and Mike Overstreet Observation Deck will be built at the north end of the practice area.
"We are extremely grateful to Helen Overstreet for her generous gift to the UM Band," said Randy Dale, associate director of bands and director of athletic bands. "We need many things, but the practice field renovation is the most costly, at $3.5 million."
Renovation plans call for expanding the length of the field from 80 yards to 120 yards, the installation of synthetic turf and lighting, as well as the observation deck, director’s tower, restroom facilities and access ramps and sidewalks.