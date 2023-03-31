$100K donated to rebuild Amory High School auditorium

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Haskell Foundation donated $100,000 for the rebuilding of Amory High School’s auditorium.
Haskell made the donation to the CREATE Foundation and United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
According to a joint CREATE/United Way news release, “Contributions to the Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund will be matched up to $400,000. This was made possible by $100,000 commitments from Toyota, Barry Wax, the Haskell Foundation, the CREATE Foundation, and $50,000 from the Victor Smith Endowment Fund, and gifts from several other donors. 100% of the contributions will be used to support relief and recovery efforts without any administrative costs."
An EF-3 tornado damaged the high school on March 24.
Anyone wanting to make a donation can do so in a variety of ways: at createfoundation.com or unitedwaynems.org; call United Way at 662-841-9133 or CREATE at 662-844-8989; or mail to CREATE Foundation at P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802.