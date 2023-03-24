10 arrested, 8 rescued in human trafficking bust in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities arrested 10 people and rescued eight victims during a human trafficking bust in Lowndes County.
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the bust happened Thursday night.
He said the suspects face six felonies and four misdemeanors, including exploitation of children, human trafficking, prostitution and drugs.
Hawkins said one suspect, 43-year-old Ceforrest Hendrix, communicated online with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl.
Hendrix allegedly traveled to Columbus to meet the teenager for sex but officers arrested him instead.
We expect to learn the names of the other suspects soon. WTVA reporter Ethan Foster will have a full report coming up on WTVA 9 News.