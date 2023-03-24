10 arrested, 8 rescued in human trafficking bust in Lowndes County

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to over 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri
and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Driving on east west oriented roadways
could become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

  Updated
  • 0
 By: Sami Roebuck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities arrested 10 people and rescued eight victims during a human trafficking bust in Lowndes County.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the bust happened Thursday night.

He said the suspects face six felonies and four misdemeanors, including exploitation of children, human trafficking, prostitution and drugs.

Hawkins said one suspect, 43-year-old Ceforrest Hendrix, communicated online with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Hendrix allegedly traveled to Columbus to meet the teenager for sex but officers arrested him instead.

We expect to learn the names of the other suspects soon. WTVA reporter Ethan Foster will have a full report coming up on WTVA 9 News.

