Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi...
Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi...
Southern Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi...
Southeastern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi...
Northern Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi...

* Until 215 AM CDT.

* At 1104 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Amory, Aberdeen, Houston, Okolona, Shannon, Vardaman, Smithville,
Tremont, Slate Springs, New Wren, Trebloc, New Salem, Pyland,
Nettleton, Hatley, Woodland, Egypt, Wren, Leotis and Buena Vista.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

1 death reported in Monroe County

  • Updated
  • 0
Exxon station destroyed in Amory, MS

Exxon gas station destroyed in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023. Credit: Marlee Graham.

Open this link to view active power outages in Mississippi.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Tornadoes swept through Mississippi Friday evening.

Damage has been reported in Winona [Montgomery County] and Amory [Monroe County].

Storm damage in Amory, MS

Storm damage near the National Guard armory in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023. Credit: Holly Barnes.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley confirmed one storm-related death in Wren.

Amory Police Lt. Detective Andy Long reported damage to houses and businesses.

The picture below shows the National Guard armory in Amory.

Storm damage in Amory, MS

Storm damage at the National Guard Armory in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023. Credit: Holly Barnes.

Long said the damage is primarily north, west and downtown.

Storm damage in Amory, MS on March 24-25, 2023

Storm damage at the Piggly Wiggly store in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.

WTVA reporter Craig Ford found damage north of Vinegar Bend in Amory, including the Piggly Wiggly and the surrounding shopping center.

Storm damage in Amory, MS on March 24, 2023

Main Street in Amory, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 24, 2023.

Winona Mayor Aaron Dees reported major damage to homes on Highways 82, 51 and 407.

He said several homes on Highway 407, from Tom Bibbs Road to Enterprise Drive, have been heavily damaged.

The mayor said crews are working to clear power lines. The public is asked to stay away. He reported no casualties.

Storm damage in Winona, MS

Storm damage in Winona, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Storm damage in Winona, MS

Storm damage in Winona, MS. Photo Date: March 24, 2023.

Montgomery County EMA Director Allan Pratt reported many homes destroyed. He said a church off of Highway 51 south of Winona has been completely destroyed.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

