1 death reported in Monroe County

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi... Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi... Southern Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi... Southeastern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi... Northern Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi... * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 1104 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Amory, Aberdeen, Houston, Okolona, Shannon, Vardaman, Smithville, Tremont, Slate Springs, New Wren, Trebloc, New Salem, Pyland, Nettleton, Hatley, Woodland, Egypt, Wren, Leotis and Buena Vista. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED