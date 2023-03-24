1 death reported in Monroe County

Open this link to view active power outages in Mississippi.
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Tornadoes swept through Mississippi Friday evening.
Damage has been reported in Winona [Montgomery County] and Amory [Monroe County].
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley confirmed one storm-related death in Wren.
Amory Police Lt. Detective Andy Long reported damage to houses and businesses.
The picture below shows the National Guard armory in Amory.
Long said the damage is primarily north, west and downtown.
WTVA reporter Craig Ford found damage north of Vinegar Bend in Amory, including the Piggly Wiggly and the surrounding shopping center.
Winona Mayor Aaron Dees reported major damage to homes on Highways 82, 51 and 407.
He said several homes on Highway 407, from Tom Bibbs Road to Enterprise Drive, have been heavily damaged.
The mayor said crews are working to clear power lines. The public is asked to stay away. He reported no casualties.
Montgomery County EMA Director Allan Pratt reported many homes destroyed. He said a church off of Highway 51 south of Winona has been completely destroyed.