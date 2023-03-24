 Skip to main content
1 death reported in Monroe County; 3 in Carroll County

  • Updated
Exxon station destroyed in Amory, MS

Exxon gas station destroyed in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023. Credit: Marlee Graham.

Open this link to view active power outages in Mississippi.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Tornadoes swept through Mississippi Friday evening.

Damage has been reported in Winona [Montgomery County], Carroll County and Amory [Monroe County].

Storm damage in Amory, MS

Storm damage near the National Guard armory in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023. Credit: Holly Barnes.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley confirmed one storm-related death in Wren.

Carroll County Coroner Mark Stiles reported three deaths.

Amory Police Lt. Detective Andy Long reported damage to houses and businesses.

The picture below shows the National Guard armory in Amory.

Storm damage in Amory, MS

Storm damage at the National Guard Armory in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023. Credit: Holly Barnes.

Long said the damage is primarily north, west and downtown.

Storm damage in Amory, MS on March 24-25, 2023

Storm damage at the Piggly Wiggly store in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.

WTVA reporter Craig Ford found damage north of Vinegar Bend in Amory, including the Piggly Wiggly and the surrounding shopping center.

Storm damage in Amory, MS on March 24, 2023

Main Street in Amory, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 24, 2023.

Winona Mayor Aaron Dees reported major damage to homes on Highways 82, 51 and 407.

He said several homes on Highway 407, from Tom Bibbs Road to Enterprise Drive, have been heavily damaged.

The mayor said crews are working to clear power lines. The public is asked to stay away. He reported no casualties.

Storm damage in Winona, MS

Storm damage in Winona, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Storm damage in Winona, MS

Storm damage in Winona, MS. Photo Date: March 24, 2023.

Montgomery County EMA Director Allan Pratt reported many homes destroyed. He said a church off of Highway 51 south of Winona has been completely destroyed.

